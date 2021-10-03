Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

ZM opened at $267.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.25 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

