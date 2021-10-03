ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $819,539.78 and $20.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

