$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Trip.com Group posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.57. 27,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

