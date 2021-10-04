-$0.01 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Amarin reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amarin by 85.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amarin by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 203,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,233. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

