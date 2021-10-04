$0.01 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MYGN stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,701,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,395 shares of company stock worth $14,493,669 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $79,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.