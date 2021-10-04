-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Asure Software also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

