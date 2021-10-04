$0.09 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Several research firms have commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 448,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,366,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.