-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,687. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

