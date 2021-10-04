$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,396. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

