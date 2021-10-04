$0.14 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

MIXT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. 26,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

