-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,016. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.16. 1,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,177. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

