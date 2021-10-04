-$0.17 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). GDS posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 97.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,747. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

