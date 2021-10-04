$0.26 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

