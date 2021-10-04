$0.29 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

CALX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,871 shares of company stock valued at $16,163,170. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

