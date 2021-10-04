$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 280,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 286,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

