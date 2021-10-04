-$0.46 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

