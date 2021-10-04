$0.48 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. First Community reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FCCO stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Community by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 41.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

