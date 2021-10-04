$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.25. 19,280,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 310,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 117,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

