$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.77. 12,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,767. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

