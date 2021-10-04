-$0.65 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,509,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

