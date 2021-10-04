$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Entegris stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,072. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.