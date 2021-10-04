$0.93 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.33 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

