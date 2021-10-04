0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 7.9% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $18.11 million and $54,581.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

