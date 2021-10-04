$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.43 on Monday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

