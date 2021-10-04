$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $120.73 on Monday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

