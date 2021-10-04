$1.07 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

