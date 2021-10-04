$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,452,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,872,855. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The firm has a market cap of $491.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

