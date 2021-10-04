$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $72.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 3.89. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.