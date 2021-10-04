$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in GameStop by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $176.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.28 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

