$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 615,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

