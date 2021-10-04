$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $48.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

