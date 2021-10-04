$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NYSE WEC opened at $87.62 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,320,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,452,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

