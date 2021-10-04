$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 51.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

