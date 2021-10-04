$10.04 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to report sales of $10.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.99 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $36.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $37.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.56 million, with estimates ranging from $63.82 million to $105.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

