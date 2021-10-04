1,000,000 Shares in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Purchased by JNE Partners LLP

JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Waldencast Acquisition makes up about 7.3% of JNE Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JNE Partners LLP owned approximately 9.75% of Waldencast Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WALD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.80. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

