113,448 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Tobam raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 111,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

