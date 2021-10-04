$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report sales of $114.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.50 million and the lowest is $113.56 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $446.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

