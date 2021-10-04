$118.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $118.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.80 million and the lowest is $117.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

