$118.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $118.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.80 million and the lowest is $117.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.