1,222,060 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,971,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,788. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30.

