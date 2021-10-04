124,460 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Bought by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition comprises 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.00% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

AMHC stock remained flat at $$15.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

