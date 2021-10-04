137,283 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.