$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $588.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE DDD opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

