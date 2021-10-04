$154.00 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to report $154.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

MSP opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.