17,158 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

