17,626 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $430,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

