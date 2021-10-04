$197.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $197.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $202.82 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:KAI opened at $206.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.17. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,408 shares of company stock worth $1,999,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

