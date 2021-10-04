1Million Token Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One 1Million Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $235,762.33 and $6.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005002 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000201 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins and its circulating supply is 987,543 coins. 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org

1Million Token Coin Trading

