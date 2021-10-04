1MillionNFTs Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $469,406.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002549 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $149,948.48 and $469,406.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00139011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.68 or 0.99860595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.63 or 0.06819334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars.

