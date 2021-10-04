$2.05 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $196.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,576. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

