$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.19 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $105.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

